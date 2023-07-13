HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization has released a public survey to collect input on their 2050 Long-Range Transportation Project.

According to a press release, HRTPO has started working on the LRTP for 2026-2050 and will continue to work with local, state, and federal stakeholders for the 2050 LRTP. These plans are updated every five years in Hampton Roads, with the 2045 LRTP being adopted on June 17, 2021.

Right now, the staff is working on developing a scenario planning framework and is asking for the public to fill out the survey to give their input. The survey will be open from July 1 to Aug. 15.

To fill out the survey, click here. Residents can also submit their ideas by filling out a web-based form or by faxing, emailing, or mailing a form to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization. All emailed forms can be sent to kgilmer@hrtpo.org.