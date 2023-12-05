NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has welcomed two new ferry boats to its fleet.

Elizabeth River Ferry VI is replacing the Elizabeth River Ferry III, which was sold in an auction last month.

Elizabeth River Ferry VII was brought in to help cover an anticipated spike in ridership from Norfolk Tides baseball home games, festivals in downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth and eventually Norfolk’s Headwaters Casino.

The ferry fleet carries travelers across the Elizabeth River, between the Norfolk and Portsmouth waterfronts.

“We are beyond excited about the arrival of these new ferry boats,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “We celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Elizabeth River Ferry service this summer, and the arrival of these ferries is just icing on the cake. We look forward to these ferries providing enhanced service to both current and future customers.”

The ferry boats, which both arrived in Hampton Roads in late November, were built by St. John’s Ship Building, Inc., based out of Florida. The project cost $6.4 million and was paid for using federal, state and local resources.