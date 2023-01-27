HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) and Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) are offering free transit service on Friday, Feb. 3, for Transit Equity Day.

Transit Equity Day is observed annually to promote public transit as a civil right and a strategy to combat climate change.

Transit Equity Day is a National Day of Action that commemorates the importance of investing in public transit for the benefit of all citizens.

The day is also used to commemorate the life and legacy of Rosa Parks for her birthday.

Hampton Roads Transit will provide free bus, light rail, ferry, microtransit, and paratransit services on that day.

HRT officials say each bus will have a reserved front seat with a small sign on it to honor Parks’ act of courage that helped make transit more equitable for all.