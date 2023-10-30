NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In effort to standardize its bus stop signage, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will be replacing hundreds of bus stop signs.

Additionally, HRT wants to optimize the customer experience, emphasize visibility, prioritize sustainability and minimize vandalism.

The new design will include a single panel with the bus stop number featured prominently in large font at the top of both sides of every sign.

Route information will be displayed on the side facing oncoming traffic. The other side will feature a QR code to link riders to real-time bus information and HRT’s Am I clean program.

Each sign will be printed on reflective vinyl to provide greater overall visibility. The signs will also be reinforced with anti-graffiti overlaminate to make cleaning easier and more effective.

HRT’s goal is to install the new signs at all bus stops systemwide within the next year.