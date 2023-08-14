NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Summer is almost over and students across the region are gearing up to head back to school. Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is doing its part to make it easy for them to get there.

HRT will host a Student Freedom Pass Back to School Bash on Thursday. The Student Freedom Pass allows youth ages 13 to 17 to ride the bus, light rail, and ferry free of charge.

Students only need to sign-up once and the pass is good until two months after graduation or their 18th birthday, whichever is later.

Students who complete the application, show proof of age and have a parent or guardian present will be issued a pass on the spot.

The event will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of HRT’s Norfolk headquarters.

For more information on signing up for a Student Freedom Pass, call HRT Customer Service at 757-222-6100 or visit https://gohrt.com/programs/student-freedom-pass/application/.