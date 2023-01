Hampton Roads Transit will be holding a career fair Friday to fill several positions.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit will be holding a career fair Friday to fill several positions.

They include bus operator and light rail operator trainees, and mechanics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The career fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 509 E. 18th St. in Norfolk.