HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) says two key bus routes continue to grow at a steady pace.

Since October of 2022, the Jefferson Avenue route in Newport News has seen a 33% increase in ridership. Ridership along the Mercury Boulevard route has increased 16% since May.

HRT attributes much of the growth to the 757 Express program. The program is comprised of 13 bus routes that connect highly populated areas of people to jobs in the region. Buses come every 15 minutes during the weekday during the peak hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’ve always known that increased frequency is the true driver of ridership growth,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. “It makes transit a more attractive and convenient option for getting to and from work, school, entertainment and medical appointments, and we’re seeing more customers are willing to give it a try.”

Both routes have displayed solid post-pandemic ridership growth, according to HRT.

In addition to more frequent service, the 757 Express program added bus shelters or benches to over 200 of the 620 bus stops across the region according to a news release.