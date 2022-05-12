NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Commuters on the Peninsula will soon notice expanded bus services.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) announced on Thursday that they are resuming the normal span of bus service on all Peninsula routes starting May 15. That will be the first time in more than two years since the Peninsula has seen full bus service.

“We are thrilled to take these first important steps toward a return to normal service,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. “Our long period of reduced service is finally coming to an end, and we know that our many customers will be as happy as we are. Transit provides critical service connections to employers and destinations throughout the region.”

The announcement comes roughly five months before the southside will see a full return. That change is expected in October.

HRT officials say it is part of their long-term strategy to return to pre-pandemic service across Hampton Roads.

As part of that return, HRT will also launch the 757 Express. It is a planned network of 13 existing bus routes that will see significant increases in service frequency during rush hours.

The routes will also see an increase in service later into the evening and better weekend service.

That includes 15-minute service during the morning and late afternoon evening rush hours – 6 to 9 a.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m. Commuters in Hampton and Newport News will see 15-minute service for the first time.

The first cities to receive these improvements are Newport News and Hampton on the routes 101, 112 and 114 this fall.