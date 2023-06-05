NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit rolled out its Operation Safety Campaign on Monday.

The campaign is funded by a $20,000 rail safety grant from the non-profit Rail Safety Grant from Operation Lifesaver to promote light rail safety from June to September of this year. Operation Lifesaver works to promote rail safety education.

HRT was one of only eight transit agencies across the country to receive the funding.

“It’s the third time we’ve received this grant and we’re very proud of that accomplishment,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “HRT operates one of the safest light rail systems in the country. Since The Tide has been in service, we’ve experienced no serious injuries, and we would like to keep it that way.”

Hampton Roads Transit offers free rail safety trainings. If interested in a safety session, reach out to the Public Outreach team at https://gohrt.com/agency/community-outreach/.