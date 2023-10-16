PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – During the Virginia Election, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Hampton Roads Transit will be free! Bus, light rail, ferry, and para-transit services will not be collecting fare as a public service to citizens. The fares are being waived to give voters every opportunity to get to the polls.

Hampton Roads Transit serves six cities in Hampton Roads. To find what routes service your community, visit gohrt.com/routes/.

To find your local polling station, visit the Virginia Department of Elections at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/. For more information, visit gohrt.com or call (757)-222-6100.