NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit OnDemand will begin operating on July 10 in select areas of Newport News and Virginia Beach.

This new service will allow customers within the designated service zones to request a shared ride using the HRT OnDemand mobile app.

According to a press release, the goal for HRT OnDemand is to explore how on-demand transportation can expand the regions’ access to mobility as well as make existing public transportation options easier for residents to connect with.

“This program marks a major step forward for Hampton Roads Transit,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. “On-demand service represents our vision of how transit can respond to market forces to provide the public with innovative and reliable options for travel.”

When going to book a ride, residents need to enter a pickup and drop-off location. The system will then provide ride options available for the time and location and residents will be directed to a “virtual bus stop”.

Customers will then be picked up by a van displaying the HRT logo and rideshare brand at this location.

HRT OnDemand will run Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free rides will be offered to users through July 24 and tickets will cost $2 per ride starting July 25.

Customers are able to book a ride by downloading the HRT OnDemand mobile app or by calling 757-979-2955. For more information about HRT OnDemand and which zones it will be servicing, visit the Hampton Roads Transit website.