HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — To commemorate Juneteenth, Hampton Roads Transit will provide free fares on all bus, trolley, light rail, ferry and paratransit services.

This is the fourth year that fares have been free on Juneteenth. The tradition began in 2020, a year before Juneteenth was recognized as a state holiday by the Commonwealth.

“Juneteenth has long been celebrated by the African American community, marking the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. But our region’s connection to this pivotal moment began two years earlier, when free and enslaved people witnessed the first reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in the South under the Emancipation Oak located at Hampton University. We want to honor this day, not only to commemorate the historical achievements of our past, but to also cultivate a more inclusive and equitable future.” William Harrell, President & CEO of HRT

HRT has also established Election Day, Transit Day, and Earth Day as free days.