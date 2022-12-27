HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15.
They include the following:
- Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated.
- Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe. Route 24 will provide service to Summit Pointe. The weekday span will end at 7:25 p.m. and the Saturday span will at 8:22 p.m.
- Route 20 Virginia Beach Boulevard – Service to Parks Avenue and 19th Street will become permanent and run time adjustments will be made.
- Route 21 Little Creek Road – The timepoint at Gate 5 will be eliminated and run time adjustments made.
- Route 24 Kempsville Road – Will provide service to Summit Pointe.
- Route 33 General Booth Boulevard – Service to Parks Avenue and 19th Street will become permanent and run time adjustments will be made.
- Route 44 Midtown – Will provide service to Downtown Norfolk Transit Center (DNTC) on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The weekday span will begin at 5:00 a.m.
- Route 64 Smithfield/Newport News – The classification for Route 64 will change to 964 (Limited Stop) and the fare will remain $2.00.
- Route 108 Bland Boulevard – Run time adjustments will be made and layover reduced at Lee Hall.
- Route 112 Jefferson Avenue – Run time adjustments will be made and layover reduced at Lee Hall.
- Route 121 Newport News/Williamsburg – The classification for Route 121 will change to Route 921 (Limited Stop) and the fare will remain $2.00.
- Route 960 Norfolk/Virginia Beach – Service to Parks Avenue and 19th Street will become permanent and run time adjustments will be made.
- Route 980 Norfolk/ Portsmouth/Chesapeake/Suffolk – A 4:45 p.m. trip will be added from Downtown Norfolk Transit Center.
For more information, call 757-222-6100.