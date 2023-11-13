NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit has added 12 new low-emission buses to its 757 Express fleet.

The new buses rolled into service on the Southside Monday morning alongside the launch of 15-minute peak service on Route 20 in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The 35 and 40-foot Gillig buses hold up to 36 and 44 passengers, respectively, and are equipped with Wi-Fi for passenger convenience.

HRT purchased the buses using funds established by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020. This legislation allocates at least $20 million annually to pay for the 757 Express program.

“These new buses will allow Hampton Roads Transit to provide a higher quality experience to our riders,” said William Harrell, President and CEO at Hampton Roads Transit. “We plan to add more buses in the future as we continue to expand the 757 Express program.”

According to HRT, the 757 Express is envisioned as a regional transit system that incorporates a mix of high-frequency, express, and limited-stop bus service connecting commuters to major employment destinations.

High frequency routes run every 15 minutes during the weekday peak hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the 757 Express Program visit gohrt.com/757express.