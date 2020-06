HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel’s eastbound side will be limited to a single lane on Tuesday night due to expansion work.

The lane closure will be in place from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday as concrete trucks make deliveries to the bridge-tunnel’s South Island and re-enter Interstate 64.

