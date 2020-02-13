How to see NASA’s rescheduled launch Friday

After an aborted launch this past Sunday, our next launch window begins Friday at 3:43 PM.

Last week I put together a video about what is going up to the ISS on this rocket:

NG-13 Mission Details

Now, if you are going to drive to the NASA Wallops visitors center, the launch is open to the public and free! The doors to the center open at 11:30 AM. Get there a couple of hours before launch as the traffic can get bad and the parking lot to the visitors center can fill up.

A few clouds are possible, the traffic will get bad closer to launch.



Roads close to Pad 0A are closed off prior to launch, so plan on going to see it from the Visitors Center as its one of the closest places you can be to see a launch! Chincoteague Island is another backup option.

Tips for seeing a launch in person:

– Wear a warm jacket, it will be cold. Hats and gloves are a good idea too.

– If its your first launch, Do not try and take a picture/record it. Simply enjoy it, its an amazing sight and the pro’s will take phenomenal pictures.

If you cannot drive up, you may be able to see it from our area. Since this is now a daytime launch, it may be difficult to see in the bright sky. Here is the visibility map:

Visibility Map. Courtesy: NASA

Enjoy the launch!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson