How I’m doing at my Wavy Internship so far …

So it’s March 2, 2020 and I’ve been at my internship for six weeks now , and it has been one of the best decisions of my college career. I love to video edit, and so with my drive and hunger to be great , they have allowed me to edit videos that have been shown on the news from 5:30pm to 10:30pm and this has been such a rewarding experience. I’ve also had the privilege and pleasure off sitting behind the scenes of the HRS and meeting a legend in the news business and someone active in uplifting the Black Community , Don Roberts , and that was a dream come true . Also , being able to sit in the control room and watch how the shows come all together is an eye opening experience. I’m so happy I was allowed to be apart of this company in this way and can’t wait to continue my journey.