How I’m doing at my Wavy Internship so far …

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

So it’s March 2, 2020 and I’ve been at my internship for six weeks now , and it has been one of the best decisions of my college career. I love to video edit, and so with my drive and hunger to be great , they have allowed me to edit videos that have been shown on the news from 5:30pm to 10:30pm and this has been such a rewarding experience. I’ve also had the privilege and pleasure off sitting behind the scenes of the HRS and meeting a legend in the news business and someone active in uplifting the Black Community , Don Roberts , and that was a dream come true . Also , being able to sit in the control room and watch how the shows come all together is an eye opening experience. I’m so happy I was allowed to be apart of this company in this way and can’t wait to continue my journey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories