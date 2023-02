Fire on West 41st Street in Norfolk on February 1. (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire on West 41st Street.

Around 7:13 p.m. a call came in about an apartment fire on the 800 block of West 41st Street.

Seven people were displaced and 4 apartments were affected.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

