House fire on Lynnhaven Drive in Hampton

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Fire crews responded to a blaze in the 200 block of Lynnhaven Drive Wednesday night.

The call reporting the fire came in just after 11 p.m.

Dispatchers said there were no injuries reported.

