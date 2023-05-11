SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Suffolk early Thursday morning.

Officials said they were notified of a building fire just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Benton Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a single-family home with heavy smoke and flames showing. The home sustained heavy damage from the fire.

Two people were evacuated from the residence before firefighters arrived on scene. Those residents have been displaced with assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported.

The fire is now out and under investigation.