NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire has significantly damaged three homes Monday morning in the Ocean View area, one of which just caught fire last month after being struck by lightning.
The homes are in the 9100 block of Granby Street, near Bay Avenue, firefighters say, and the call came in at 5:12 a.m.
Crews found heavy flames coming from the one home when they arrived, and the fire spread to two other homes, as well as a detached garage and storage shed.
No injuries have been reported and firefighters marked the fire under control at 6:20 a.m.
The cause is still under investigation, but a neighbor told WAVY’s Brett Hall that she heard what sounded like an explosion around 5 a.m. “It all just went,” she said.
This all comes less a month after one of the homes caught fire after being struck by lightning. Neighbors jumped into action to help save three dogs that were trapped inside.