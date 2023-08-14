NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire has significantly damaged three homes Monday morning in the Ocean View area, one of which just caught fire last month after being struck by lightning.

The homes are in the 9100 block of Granby Street, near Bay Avenue, firefighters say, and the call came in at 5:12 a.m.

#BREAKING @norfolkfireresc is fighting a house fire that heavily damaged three homes. It appears to have started at 9101 Granby, a home built in 1928 per prop records. Roof is gone, side gone from another…siding melted off a third @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/mjabnR9vZO — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 14, 2023

Crews found heavy flames coming from the one home when they arrived, and the fire spread to two other homes, as well as a detached garage and storage shed.

The destruction left at a home in the 9100 block of Granby Street in Ocean View after a fire on August 14, 2023 (Norfolk Fire-Rescue photo)

No injuries have been reported and firefighters marked the fire under control at 6:20 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation, but a neighbor told WAVY’s Brett Hall that she heard what sounded like an explosion around 5 a.m. “It all just went,” she said.

Neighbor down the street says she heard “an explosion” around 5am and went outside to see a glowing haze in the sky. “It all just went.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/nALH56fEIM — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 14, 2023

This all comes less a month after one of the homes caught fire after being struck by lightning. Neighbors jumped into action to help save three dogs that were trapped inside.