A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — According to The Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University, revenues at Hampton Roads hotels in April 2023 are 31.6 percent higher than they were in April of 2019.

Virginia Beach leads the pack with a 41 percent increase in revenue compared to April 2019.

However, Northern Virginia continues to struggle to regain its footing with pre-pandemic earnings. Data indicates that revenue for hotels in Northern Virginia was 3.9 percent lower than it was in 2019.

“The hotel industry continues to recover in the commonwealth and has more than fully recovered in Hampton Roads,” said Professor Vinod Agarwal of ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy. “With continued increase in leisure travel and a recovery in group travel, we have seen significant improvement in the performance of the hotel industry over the 2019 levels.