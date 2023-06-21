HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) — A report from ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy said that the Hotel Industry in Hampton Roads is up compared to pre-pandemic levels.

While the Commonwealth as a whole is not selling more rooms, they are selling them at a higher cost per night. Virginia Beach saw a revenue increase of 33.1% comparing May 2023 to May 2019.

Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Portsmouth also saw an over 30% increase in revenue. Williamsburg saw the least amount of growth, 17.6%. The only Hampton Roads market to see a decline was Newport News/Hampton, where room sales were down 1.2%. Hampton Roads as a whole is up 27.4% in Revenue comparing May 2023 to May 2019.

“The hotel industry continues to recover in the commonwealth and has more than fully recovered in Hampton Roads,” said Professor Vinod Agarwal of ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy. “With continued increase in leisure travel and a recovery in group travel, we have seen significant improvement in the performance of the hotel industry over the 2019 levels. Substantial increases in hotel revenue in almost all markets, however, can be easily attributed to higher room rates rather than increases in occupancy or increases in hotel rooms sold.”

Though other areas such as Northern Virginia have not recovered as well. Northern Virginia revenue for May of 2023 was 3.1% lower than in May of 2019. Northern Virginia was the only area to have overall lower revenue when comparing the two years.