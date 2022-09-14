NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working a hostage situation connected to a shooting. The hostage situation’s been going on since early Wednesday morning, dispatchers say.

Norfolk dispatchers didn’t have many details when contacted by 10 On Your Side but said it’s connected to a shooting call they got around midnight.

The call for the hostage situation came in at 1:48 a.m. and police are in the 1300 block of Johnstons Road, just off Chesapeake Blvd. in the Norview area.

In a tweet at 8:08 a.m., police called it a barricade situation and asked the public to avoid the area.

No other details are available at this time, but WAVY has a crew headed to the scene.