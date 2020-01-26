‘Honor a Hero Project’ creates shirt in memory of Officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Honor a Hero Project Inc., a nonprofit founded by a Maryland law enforcement family released custom memorial shirts for fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne.

The organization says all of the proceeds donated to the Newport News Police Foundation will be given to Officer Thyne’s family.

Photo courtesy of Honor A Hero Project.

Creators of the organization say the Honor a Hero Project was created as a way to give coworkers and communities a means to unite together to stand up and show support during times of unimaginable uncertainty, pain, and loss of first responders.

Morgen Bona, co-founder, and Executive Director says, “while providing a way to financially support families by donating all the proceeds to them is necessary, people everywhere honoring and remembering heroes is priceless.”

The shirt is available now and will be available through February 10.

You can purchase the shirt on their website.