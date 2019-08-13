Homeowners displaced after fire damages James City County house

Credit: James City County Fire Department

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The owners of a James City County house were displaced after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon.

Fire department officials said units were called to the scene in the 100 Block of George Wilson Court, in Powhatan Secondary, just before 2 p.m.

Responding units found flames visible through the roof of the home. Firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour, officials said.

The fire caused significant damage to the house. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

James City County crews were assisted by the James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, WIlliamsburg Fire Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety.

