NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and no other details have been shared by police at this time.

Three nearby schools, Booker T. Washington High School, Jacox Elementary School, and Richard Bowling Elementary School, were placed on precautionary lockdown. Students have not started school yet.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.