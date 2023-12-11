(WGHP) — Home prices are on the rise in most major North Carolina cities, and sales are expected to decrease in most of the Tar Heel State as well, according to Realtor.com.

Realtor.com’s data is based on their projections for year-over-year growth.

Durham-Chapel Hill

A highway sign leads people to Chapel Hill and Durham NC. (Getty Images)

The largest projected growth in price for 2024 is in the Durham-Chapel Hill area in The Triangle. A 5.8% increase is currently projected.

Sales are predicted to decrease by -1.5%.

Hampton Roads (Va./NC)

Vector map of Hampton Roads metropolitan area, Virginia, North Carolina, United States (Getty Images)

The second largest projected growth in price for 2024 is in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that covers Virginia Beach and extends down into northeastern North Carolina at 5.3%.

It is the only major metro where home sales are projected to increase by 0.3%.

Raleigh

Raleigh, North Carolina skyline

Home prices are also on the rise in the state capital of Raleigh, where a 3.6% increase in housing prices is expected.

A massive -17% decrease in home sales is being predicted in the City of Oaks.

Greensboro-High Point

Greensboro skyline (WGHP file photo)

Housing prices are also predicted to rise in the Greensboro-High Point area by 3.3%.

Home sales are expected to go down -1.2%.

Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA skyline at dusk. (Getty Images)

Albeit by a small amount, housing prices are expected to rise 0.3% in Winston-Salem.

However, home sales are expected to decline -8%.

Where are housing prices going down?

Charlotte (Getty Images)

The Charlotte-Concord area which extends into South Carolina is the only major region of the Tar Heel State where housing prices are predicted to dip at -0.9%.

The largest dip in home sales is also seen here at -22.4%.

You can compare the projected growth for sales and prices in these cities in the table below: