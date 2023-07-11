HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Home prices in Hampton Roads have reached a record high for the second month in a row, according to a report from Real Estate Information Network Inc.

The report says the median sales price from the month of June was $345,000, which is a $10,000 increase from the MSP in May. June also saw an increase in both active listings and settled sales, however, REIN says these numbers have significantly decreased compared to those in June 2022.

Year-over-year residential activity: June 2023

The Months’ Supply of Inventory (MSI) for June was 1.47, which was also up from May and June 2022. AtCoastal Realty and President of REIN’s Board of Directors Jon McAchran says this is because of slowing real estate sales.

“The MSI is up mainly due to slowing sales, which in itself is being impacted by a lack of

inventory causing price increases,” said McAchran. “But, all things considered, the Hampton Roads market is much healthier and more robust than markets in many other parts of Virginia and the United States.”

