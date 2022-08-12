YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.

Fire officials say the fire was quickly brought under control with the arrival of additional units and it was out as of 9:32 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross has been requested to assist the occupant, who was evaluated by Fire and Life Safety personnel at the scene.