VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters say no injuries have been reported but two pets are unaccounted after a fire Monday morning in Virginia Beach.

It happened in the 700 block of Rocky Run Court, just off Newtown Road at Rock Creek Lane.

The first units were dispatched just before 4 a.m. and the fire was marked under control at 4:45 a.m. It was officially marked out at 5:35 a.m., but the the home was left with significant damage.

Virginia Beach fire officials say two pets are currently unaccounted for and two adults are displaced.

The fire is still under investigation.