VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a somewhat rare sight last week in Virginia Beach.

A crew aboard a Rudee Tours boat spotted a manatee at the docks of the Virginia Beach Fishing Center.

Manatees are typically found in Florida, but can sometimes make their way up the East Coast. Several were spotted in Hampton Roads last year, including some in Norfolk and another in Newport News.

The Virginia Aquarium says to keep your distance if you see a manatee, and report the sighting to their Stranding Response Program at 757-385-7575.