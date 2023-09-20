HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hollywood to Hampton Film Festival starts Sept. 29 in Phoebus.

The festival will debut several short films created in partnership with film industry professionals, including Hampton native and actor Trent Garrett.

More than 200 students and staff from Hampton, Kecoughtan, Bethel and Phoebus high schools participated in Garrett’s Next Generation Storytellers hands-on film program over the summer.

The festival is being held at the American Theatre on E. Mellen Street, with Friday’s premiere night kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a family matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 30 and a red carpet awards ceremony on Saturday night starting at 5:30 p.m. (guests are asked to arrived by 4:30 p.m.)

An encore event will also take place on Sunday, October 1 at 2 p.m.

