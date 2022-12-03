VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season.

Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.

The parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will make its way north on Atlantic Avenue from 15th Street to 25th Street, with the reviewing stand at 25th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

The 200 blocks of Atlantic Avenue from 5th Street to 17th Street will close at 3:30 p.m. for parade assembly.

Atlantic Avenue from 17th Street to 30th Street will close at 5 p.m. for the parade. The 200 blocks of 26th Street through 29th Street will also close for the parade disassembly.

The 200 block of 9th Street will stay open for access to the parking garage.

Atlantic Avenue will open as the parade passes, once Virginia Beach Police determine it is safe, and it will be completely open no later than 8 p.m.

Holiday lights on the boardwalk will not open until 8 p.m., after the parade, and there will be no parking allowed on Atlantic Avenue Saturday. Also, there will be no parking allowed Saturday on the 200 blocks of 25th Street to 29th Street.