VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend, find a spot on Atlantic Ave to watch the Holiday Parade at the Beach. The event presented by Beach Events, will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. from 15th St to 25th. It will end at 7:30 p.m.

Over 29 years, the holiday parade has grown. Live on Atlantic Manager Mike Hilton says this year will be their largest parade yet.

“I think people like participating in it, being in it. Being able to showcase their businesses or organizations. Having all their friends or family out,” said Hilton.

There will be over 100 units making their way down the Oceanfront route. It features a mix of marching bands, giant balloons, performing dance groups, lighted floats and more.

“All of the Virginia Beach schools are pretty much represented in the parade in terms of marching bands and performance groups,” said Hilton.

The parade judging area and main stage will be at 25th St on Atlantic Ave.

The parade is perfect for all ages. Bring family and friends to the parade and get into the holiday spirit.

And, a special holiday hit each year, don’t miss a chance to see Santa Claus before the big night!

Make sure to find your spot early. They are expecting thousands to attend.

“I think the holiday parade is very important to the oceanfront in particular,” said Hilton.

For locals who might not be thinking about the oceanfront this time of the year, in the winter months, Hilton highlights what you can do.

“There’s so much going on, like Holiday Lights at the Beach is running. A lot of restaurants are open down here and have specials and activities going on.”

For those wishing to attend Holiday Lights at the Beach, you have to wait until 8 p.m. after the parade to drive through the festive display.

Traffic

Virginia Beach Police Department issues a traffic advisory for Saturday, Dec. 2

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. there will be no access to Atlantic Avenue from 7th to 15th street. The parade assembly area will be in the 200 Blocks from 9th to 15th St.

At 5 p.m. Atlantic Avenue will close from 17th to 30th St for the parade and the parade disassembly area in the 200 Blocks of 26th to 29th street.

For parking, the 200 block of 9th street will remain open to allow access to the parking garage.

The parade ends at 7:30 p.m. All road closures are expected to last until 8 p.m. at the latest.

If you are looking to park at the Oceanfront, please note, parking will be closed all day on Saturday, Dec. 2. It will also be closed all-day in the 200 blocks from 25th to 29th St.