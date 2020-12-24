Holiday lights 2020: Shawboro house lights up for the season

SHAWBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — Looking for some of the brightest and most jolly holiday lights displays this season in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina? WAVY has you covered.

We’re highlighting the region’s best displays through December, including this one from the Boone Family in Shawboro, North Carolina.

“We have a love for Christmas and Christmas lights!,” Sharon Boone said. Sharon says her husband Ian puts lots of hard work into putting up the lights, which wrap all the way around the house (yes, this is all one house!).

They certainly know how to get in the Christmas spirit in Shawboro!

To see more Christmas lights in our region, click here.


