NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A hiring event is coming to the Naval Station Norfolk for transitioning services members, veterans and military spouses.

The event is on March 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vista Point Conference Center, 1754 Massey Hughes Drive.

Naval Station Norfolk Fleet & Family Support Center, Virginia Chamber Foundation and Virginia Department of Veterans Services are co-hosting this event.

“Virginia Chamber Foundation is excited to partner with the Naval Station Norfolk Fleet & Family Support Center and Virginia Department of Veterans Services on this upcoming HIRE VETS NOW networking and hiring event,” said Cyndi Miracle, Senior Vice President of Programs. “Through our partnership we can better connect our military community with Virginia employers looking to hire veterans and military spouses.”

The event is for all transitioning services members, veterans and military spouses with base access.

The link to register in advance is https://virginiahvn.com/base/norfolk/.

For more information on the Hire Vets Now program and full program schedule visit: Hire Vets Now & Hire MilSpouses Now (virginiahvn.com)