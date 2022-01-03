High winds, tides cause barge to strike Dominion transmission tower in Chesapeake

High winds and tides from Monday’s weather system caused a barge to strike a transmission tower in Chesapeake. (Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — High winds and tides from Monday’s weather system caused a barge to strike a transmission tower in Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says the tower is on the Elizabeth River just north of the High Rise Bridge on I-64. They got the call about the strike at 9:36 a.m.

Fire officials believe the tide and high winds (gusting to 40 mph) caused the 250-foot by 52-foot barge to move and hit the tower.

Dominion Energy has responded and says all power lines remain intact, even though the tower is now leaning. Power can also be redirected to other lines.

No other details are available at this time, but firefighters say marine traffic on the river isn’t impacted.

Winds from the system are expected to continue to gust around 40 mph into the afternoon, when snow is also expected to fall. High tide was this morning.