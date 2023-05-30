VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Every year, 10 On Your Side co-sponsors the Heroes at Home Military Spouse Awards with Flagship Newspaper.

All eight of the finalist had amazing resumes, but one stood out. Ann Marie Hamrick, whose husband is stationed at JEB Little Creek Fort Story, earned this year’s honor.

Hamrick worked with local organizations to make certain troops had nutritious meals, and she organized several annual events for soldiers and their families.

This year, 10 On Your Side’s very own Tom Schaad spoke at the event.