Help WAVY Crush Cancer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- A man charged with murder after a Norfolk triple shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead had his charges withdrawn on Wednesday.

In a motion hearing in Norfolk General District Court, the court accepted the commonwealth's motion to nolle prosse the charges after evidence showed Robert Lee Stewart III returned fire after he and his friend were fired upon in the August 2019 triple shooting on Maltby Avenue. Stewart's friend was wounded in the shooting, according to a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.