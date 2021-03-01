Help the Norfolk SPCA fill its pet pantry shelves

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA is requesting the public’s help, after a truck driver’s good deed went viral and exposed a deep need in Hampton Roads.

In February, 10 On Your Side told you about Josh, a truck driver from South Carolina who refused to throw away an unneeded order of dog food and instead donated it to the SPCA’s Pet Pantry.

After the report and hundreds of shares on Facebook, requests for help from the Pet Pantry exploded.

In the 11 months since the pantry opened last March, volunteer coordinator Stephanie Kerstan estimates it helped 210 people feed their pets.

In just one week after the post and report about Josh, 60 more people got help.

“People are struggling, it’s the truth,” Kerstan said. “We want to continue to reach the people in the community and if we’re going to do that, we’re going to need more food, for sure.”

Kerstan said every time she makes a delivery, she is humbled by the gratitude of the recipients, who can no longer afford to feed their pets.

“When you do things like this, you’re always doing it from a good place in your heart,” she said. “But you don’t really realize how something small is big to someone else.”

Visit the Norfolk SPCA’s website to arrange a financial donation or to donate food.