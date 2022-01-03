Heavy rain, winds causing problems on roads Monday; snow on the way

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rain, flooding and high winds are causing issues on the roads in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina on Monday, ahead of projected snowfall.
That includes the closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel to all traffic due to high winds.
The rain is expected to switch over to snow in Hampton Roads in the late morning/early afternoon. Some areas could see some sticking if more snow falls, but snow should mostly melt due to the amount of rain on the roads/ground temperatures above freezing. Expect slushy conditions, though VDOT is treating the roadways.
Here’s where poor road conditions are being reported:
Southside
Wind advisories/closures:
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is closed to all traffic due to high winds. It was previously on Level 5 restrictions (cars only).
There’s also a wind advisory for the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel (gusts are expected to stay around 40 mph through Monday afternoon).
Chesapeake
Norfolk
Flooding was reported in East Ocean View. Here are photos from David Waters on 6th Bay Street.
Peninsula
WAVY viewer Joey Ritchie reported significant flooding in Yorktown off Date Road, and that water was at the highest level he’d ever seen it — an hour and a half ahead of high tide.
The Peninsula was expected to see snow first late this morning. Here’s a dashcam photo from WAVY Chief Photographer Jeff Myers driving on westbound I-64 toward Williamsburg around 8:30 a.m. Monday.