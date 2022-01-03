Heavy rain, winds causing problems on roads Monday; snow on the way

WAVY Chief Photographer Jeff Myers drives on I-64 westbound on the Peninsula on Jan. 3, 2022.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rain, flooding and high winds are causing issues on the roads in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina on Monday, ahead of projected snowfall.

That includes the closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel to all traffic due to high winds.

The rain is expected to switch over to snow in Hampton Roads in the late morning/early afternoon. Some areas could see some sticking if more snow falls, but snow should mostly melt due to the amount of rain on the roads/ground temperatures above freezing. Expect slushy conditions, though VDOT is treating the roadways.

Here’s where poor road conditions are being reported:

Southside

Wind advisories/closures:

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is closed to all traffic due to high winds. It was previously on Level 5 restrictions (cars only).

There’s also a wind advisory for the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel (gusts are expected to stay around 40 mph through Monday afternoon).

CBBT is now operating under Level 5 wind restrictions. That means cars only, max speed of 45 mph.



The next step is a complete shutdown.@WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) January 3, 2022

Chesapeake

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Forecasted high tide this morning at 9:30am is expected to produce moderate roadway flooding in low-lying areas. Never drive through standing water. Turn around, don’t drown! — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) January 3, 2022

Norfolk

‼️ Use caution, as we’re experiencing higher than expected tides with additional rainfall & wind gusts throughout the day. Sign up for Norfolk Alert to receive emergency notifications by phone, text or email: https://t.co/nFl2H1Oo8b. Remember, don't drive through flooded streets. pic.twitter.com/YTnpis8deu — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) January 3, 2022

Flooding was reported in East Ocean View. Here are photos from David Waters on 6th Bay Street.

Flooding was reported in East Ocean View. Here are photos from David Waters on 6th Bay Street.

Flooding was reported in East Ocean View. Here are photos from David Waters on 6th Bay Street.

Flooding was reported in East Ocean View. Here are photos from David Waters on 6th Bay Street.

Peninsula

WAVY viewer Joey Ritchie reported significant flooding in Yorktown off Date Road, and that water was at the highest level he’d ever seen it — an hour and a half ahead of high tide.

The Peninsula was expected to see snow first late this morning. Here’s a dashcam photo from WAVY Chief Photographer Jeff Myers driving on westbound I-64 toward Williamsburg around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

WAVY Chief Photographer Jeff Myers drives on I-64 westbound on the Peninsula on Jan. 3, 2022.

Outer Banks/northeast N.C