PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth side of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge remains closed.

Last month, a fire damaged a trash conveyor belt at the Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) trash plant above Elm Avenue. 10 On Your Side confirmed heavy equipment to make repairs arrived Tuesday.

An email from WIN Waste Director of Communications Mary Urban said:

“We are doing everything we can to expedite the bridge re-opening. However, the arrival of the special cranes required to safely remove the damaged conveyor was delayed. We are receiving the heavy equipment today barring any unforeseen transport issues and will then work to safely bring down the damaged pieces of the conveyor. We hope to have the road reopened for next week.”

Kevin Crum, the Jordan Bridge general manager told WAVY-TV 10:

“Unfortunately, we have not received any additional updates from Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) regarding repair progress/timelines to reopen Elm Ave. The closure of Elm Ave. continues to cause significant transportation impacts to NNSY, Jordan Bridge and surrounding residents and businesses. The Jordan Bridge remains open on a limited basis for NNSY parking (lots 41, 42, 43) and local businesses immediately adjacent to the Jordan Bridge. The bridge is currently only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464. Thru traffic to Victory Blvd/Gate 36/Effingham/Downtown Portsmouth is not permitted due to the location of the over road Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) conveyor on Elm Ave.”

Crum added: “since the conveyor is located above a City of Portsmouth roadway Elm Avenue, the city will determine when Elm Avenue can be reopened.”

WAVY expects an update on the removal process throughout the week.