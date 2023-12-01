NORFOLK (WAVY) — A federal judge sentenced Ali Scott, 32, of Portsmouth to six years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug and gun violations.

In October and November of last year, DEA and Portsmouth authorities searched two locations — one on the 1400 block of Lindsay Avenue, the other on the 1700 block of Des Moines Avenue. In those locations and in Scott’s car, they found several handguns, an AR-15 rifle, an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and body armor, according to court documents.

It prompted Judge John Gibney to tell Scott this morning, “you were ready for a shootout.”

Agents also confiscated drugs, including fentanyl and the large animal tranquilizer xylazine.

That combination is known as the Zombie drug, or tranq.

In March, the DEA warned about tranq spreading through Hampton Roads.

“Citizens of Virginia are dying day-in and day-out from fentanyl, but now the adulterants that they’re mixing with these pills with fentanyl is xylazine, and that’s also contributing to a deadlier combination,” said Jarod Forget, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

Xylazine is resistant to Narcan, because xylazine itself is not an opioid, and it can attack your body in another horrible way.

“(It can cause) necrosis. The xylazine will actually lead to the decomposition of human tissue. We’ve heard reports from medical professionals that it leads to amputations,” Forget said.

Right after he saw his son sentenced to six years in prison, Scott’s father said that “he needs to learn his lesson. I can’t understand why he needed all those guns.”