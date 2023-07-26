HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As players hit the gridiron across the region the heat index, or the feel-like temperature, will hover around 109 degrees for all of Hampton Roads for the next three days.

Timing is everything in football and football safety. Norfolk cardiologist Dr. Keith Newby says close to dusk or dawn is a safer time period for any strenuous outdoor activity and staying hydrated is critical.

” When you look at these incidents of events on the field a lot of it is due to dehydration and just the heat itself. They have to be mindful of practice times and keeping the players hydrated,” said Dr. Newby who also says it’s also important that athletes undergo a comprehensive physical that includes family medical history information.

The familiar heat index isn’t the only number that measures the clear and present danger. 10 On Your Side meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the side-by-side scores of the Wetbulb Globe Temperature and the Heat Index.

“Wetbulb Globe Temperature uses wind; it uses humidity; it uses cloud cover to combine all the weather factors of the day into how much stress it puts on the body,” said Matthews.

The WBGT, developed for the military, is now used on some football programs. Dr. Newby says teams must take precautions to ensure the 2023 season is a safe season.

” You can practice outside; you just have to be mindful of conditions,” said Newby.

Hampton Schools spokesperson Kelli Goral issued a safety statement.

“Hampton City Schools follows the Sentara Sports Medicine Heat Guidelines for Athletic Participation. As you can see at the bottom of the guidelines, the athletic trainer will determine the WBGT status by using a Kestrel Heat Stress Tracker.

Additionally, beginning last school year, all of Hampton’s high school athletic programs were provided with Polar Life Pods, a portable, collapsible product that allows an overheated athlete to be quickly immersed in cold water, which is considered to be the best treatment for heat stroke or other similar conditions. Click here to see a demonstration of Polar Life Pods. I believe only one other school division in the 757 is also utilizing the Polar Life Pods,” wrote Goral .

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is warning everyone to avoid high-energy activities during the midday heat.