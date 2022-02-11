Heartbeat Bear Initiative gets help from Virginia Beach students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A program created to provide comfort to grieving families is low on funds, so some local students are once again stepping up to make a difference. We first introduced you to the Heartbeat Bear Initiative last March during one of our Children of Change segments.

Sonographers at CHKD record a child’s heartbeat before the child passes away. That recording is then placed inside a teddy bear and given to the family.

Students of Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School in Virginia Beach raised $2,000 for the program last year. When they learned the Heartbeat Bear Initiative once again needs funding, the National Junior Honor Society stepped in.

Students created a week of fundraising activities for the school. They plan to present a check to CHKD for the Heartbeat Bear Initiative on Valentine’s Day.

Donations for the program can also be mailed to:

CHKD – Attn: Philanthropy

P.O. Box 2156

Norfolk, VA 23501

You can also donate at this link (Attn: Heartbeat Bears).