HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY — Health officials on the Peninsula are looking for a dog who bit a man on Wednesday at the Hampton Soccer Park.

The Virginia Department of Health says the dog won’t be taken away from its owner, but it needs to be placed on an in-home, 10-day confinement period as part of rabies protocol. The dog’s described as a light brown/tan boxer-type dog.

If the dog isn’t found, the person who was bitten may have to undergo rabies post-exposure treatment.

Anyone who’s seen a dog that fits this description is asked to contact Hampton Animal Control at 757-727-6111.