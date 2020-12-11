Health dept. looking for gray cat in James City County that possibly has rabies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Health department workers in James City County are looking for a gray cat that possibly has rabies, after it bit a person Thursday.

The cat has green eyes and a red diamond rhinestone collar, and was in the area of Rexford Lane in Colonial Heights.

The health department says the victim may have to undergo shots for rabies prevention if the cat is not found. The cat won’t be taken away from its owner, but will be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who’s seen an animal matching the description is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277 or animal control at 757-565-0370.