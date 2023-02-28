VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – President Biden will be in Virginia Beach Tuesday to discuss his plan to protect access to affordable health care.

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday’s press briefing that his address would “highlight how Republicans are threatening default and economic catastrophe unless they can force through their agenda that would raise healthcare costs for seniors, working families, and Americans with preexisting conditions and cause millions of people to lose their coverage.”

Biden is expected to leave the White House for Joint Base Andrews around 12:40 p.m., leaving about 20 minutes later for the flight to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. He is expected to arrive at Oceana around 1:45 p.m.

His address is expected to be around 3 p.m. He will be leaving from Oceana around 4:25 p.m. to head back to Washington, D.C.