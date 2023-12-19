NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A family is grieving this holiday season remembering an Army veteran.

Daunte Cooper, 39, served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a helicopter mechanic. Then he started a career as a cross-country truck driver.

“He loved his family,” said Cooper’s only sister, Jasmine Meriwether. “He loved karaoke (he was the) life of the party. (He) always wanted to take care of everybody in his family. He was a giving person, literally (would) give you the shoes off his feet and he didn’t deserve this.”

Growing up, Cooper was known as a “protector” of his little sister.

“I had seizures as a child, and it got to where I would be scared to go to sleep, and he would sit at the edge of my bed and watch me,” Meriwether said. “So, I would feel safe to go to sleep. He would stay up at night. That’s (what) he was like. He just always wanted to protect everybody. I just miss him so much.”

On May 5, Hampton Police dispatch received a 911 call for a shooting at 2100 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side show around midnight, officers found Cooper shot outside of an apartment on the second floor. Cooper was pronounced dead at Sentara Careplex nearly 40 minutes later.

The document said an autopsy shows “Cooper was shot one time in the stomach. The bullet travelled through Cooper and exited his back. There was an imprint on his skin of the muzzle of the firearm as well as stippling on his skin.” Witnesses at the scene said there was an argument. Another witness said they “did not know why the suspect shot the victim because he was not a threat.”

Police later arrested James Pepper, 23, for second-degree murder. The documents said Pepper was a “two-time convicted felon currently under supervised probation” at the time of the deadly shooting.

Since Cooper’s death, Meriwether has visited the Greenlawn Cemetery for the last six-months waiting for his headstone to be placed.

“It’s very hard to visit someone without a headstone,” Meriwether said. “We are out here searching the grass, looking for something familiar. (Until) someone put down some (toy) fish. My brother loved the fish. He loved being on the water.”

She reached out to WAVY.com around Thanksgiving for assistance. After months of waiting, the headstone was likely placed last week.

“I’m so happy it’s out here, and it was tough going back and forth with them, calling daily, weekly, trying to get them to go ahead and install his headstone,” Meriwether said. “No family should have to do that.”

She explained that instead of burying Cooper in the Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, she decided to bury him in Newport News so she could visit him as often as possible.

“I want justice (as the case continues),” Meriwether said, “and I also want no other family to have to go through what we went through getting his headstone.”

Greenlawn Cemetery staff said it is having some staffing issues with groundskeepers. It is hoping to hire additional staff in the future.